Brighton and Manchester City go head-to-head in the English Premier League 2020-21 (EPL) match. Manchester City were confirmed as champions after Manchester United lost to Leicester City. With two games remaining Man City will be looking to collect wins. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Brighton vs Manchester City live streaming online and tv telecast then continue reading. Chelsea's Season In Danger Of Falling Apart After FA Cup Final Loss Against Leicester City.

With 26 wins, Manchester City apparently lead the EPL 2020-21 points table and have 83 points. Hosts Brighton, on the other hand, have won just eight games and have mere 38 points against their name.

When is Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brighton vs Manchester City match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on May 18, 2021, Tuesday. The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).