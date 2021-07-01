The Group of Death in the Euro 2020 had all teams getting knocked out of the tournament. Portugal, Germany and France made their way out in the round of 16. Hungary went home from the Group stage itself. After the three giants made their way out of the Euro 2020, Hungary boss Marco Rossi took to social media and trolled Cristiano Ronaldo, Manuel Neuer and Kylian Mbappe. He posted an edited picture of the three alongside each other and wrote, "See you soon at the beach." Romelu Lukaku Comforts Dejected Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Gets Eliminated from Euro Cup 2020, Defending Champions Lose to Belgium 0-1 (Watch Video).

In the picture we see all three of them with a luggage bag making their way out to a destination. As one may recall, France got knocked out after losing to Switzerland, which came in as a huge surprise for many. Germany lost to Harry Kane's England by 2-0 at Wembley. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal was put to word by Belgium. Despite the fact that Ronaldo scored five goals which are the highest so far, team Portugal could not capitalise on his performance and the team lost the Round of 16 match to Belgium. Now, let's have a look at the post by Marco Rossi.

Kylian Mbappe also apologised to the fans as they lost to Switzerland on penalties 5-4. The PSG forward missed a penalty and the next moment it was curtains down on France as Switzerland won the knockout game for the first time in 67 years.

