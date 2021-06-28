Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal suffered from a heartbreaking defeat in the Euro 2020 at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla in Sevilla. The defending champions lost to Belgium 0-1 in the round of 16 and are now eliminated from the championship. Needless to say that Ronaldo was quite dejected with the performance and was heartbroken for the loss. Romelu Lukaku walked up to the Portugal captain and was seen comforting him. The video of the act went viral on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Knocked Out of Euro 2020, Defending Champions Lose 0-1 to Belgium.

Talking about the match, Ronaldo created a couple of good chances but his teammates could not encash on the opportunity. Talking about the possession of the ball, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal had the ball for 58 per cent of the time and the rest was held by the opponents. Portugal took as many as 23 shots but only four of them landed on target whereas, Belgium took six shots and only one fell on target.

Now, let's have a look at the video below:

Lukaku: You are the goat and the best in history ,The Euro lost you Cristiano Ronaldo: I know#BELPOR #Por pic.twitter.com/h3eHRDnIEs — Eng Mourinho (@EngMourinho) June 27, 2021

Romelu Lukaku has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for the achievement he has made so far in his career. “At his age, he continues to shine and I’m going to try and get as close to his achievements as possible," said Lukaku during the press conference ahead of Euro 2020. This could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance at the Euro 2020.

