India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast: The Indian football team begins their 2023 Asian Cup journey with a game against the formidable Australians at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan in Qatar. Australia have won the tournament in 2015 while India have endured group-stage exits in 2011 and 2019. The Blue Tigers are making their fifth appearance in the main edition and with the improvement of football structure in the country, manager Igor Stimac will want his team to progress to the next round. Syria and Uzbekistan complete Group B and the team will feel they will need to be at their very best to qualify. Australia did well in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and having quality players in the squad, they are one of the favourites to lift the title. Australia versus India will be telecasted on the Sports18 network from 5:00 pm IST. Indian Football Team Players Work Hard in Training Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opening Match Against Australia (Watch Video).

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s shot-stopping ability will be tested against Australia with the Indian goalkeeper hoping for a field day. Anirudh Thapa in midfield is the one that drives the team forward with his passing ability while Suresh Singh will ideally sit back and shield the backline. Sunil Chhetri has been around for a while and his big-game experience will come in handy for the team.

The Australian front three will comprise of Craig Goodwin and Martin Boyle on the wings and Mitchell Duke leading the attack. Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess form the central defensive partnership with the experienced Matt Ryan in goal. Aiden O’Neill is a key member of the Australian midfield with his ability to produce inch-perfect passes. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India Head Coach Igor Stimac Advises His Players to Stay Compact, Not Concede Set Pieces to Australia.

When is India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face Australia in their first match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Saturday, January 13. The IND vs AUS football match will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar and it will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 tournament in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the India vs Australia match in AFC Asian Cup 2023 on the Sports 18 1 HD TV channel. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match. For India vs Australia live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 network, will provide live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches. Fans who are interested in watching India vs Australia live streaming online, can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free. India will have to be at their defensive best to come up with a positive result against the mighty Aussies but that does not look a possibility.

