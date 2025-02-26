India Women will lock horns against South Africa in their last match of the ongoing Pink Ladies Cup 2025, which is also considered an international friendly. The IND-W vs KOR-W football friendly will be played in Sharjah on February 26, and start at noon Indian Standard Time (IST). The ongoing Pink Ladies Cup 2025 also has Russia, Jordan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan apart from India and South Korea. India are placed third in the table and have a virtual chance of winning the title. India Women Defeat Maldives Women 11-1 in 2nd International Football Friendly; Lhingdeikim Hits Four Goals As Blue Tigresses Notch Up Comprehensive Win.

India started their Pink Ladies Cup 2025 campaign with a win over Jordan but suffered a loss against Russia in their next match, which made their title hope bleak. South Korea, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the competition and have routed all their opponents so far in international friendlies. With hopes of winning the friendly tournament minimal, the Blue Tigresses will look to play for pride against their higher-ranked opposition.

When is India Women vs South Korea Women, International Friendly 2024 Match (Know Date, Time & Venue)

India vs South Korea Women's International friendly football match 2025 will be played at Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium on Wednesday, February 26. The India Women vs South Korea Women match has a start time of 12:30 PM IST. India Women Defeat Maldives Women 14-0 in International Friendly; Pyari Xaxa Scores Hat-Trick As Blue Tigresses Cruise to Dominant Victory.

Where to Watch India Women vs South Korea Women, International Friendly 2024 Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the India Women vs South Korea Women international friendly 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the India women's national football team vs South Korea women's national football team live telecast on any TV channel. For IND-W vs KOR-W online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch India Women vs South Korea Women, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanZone will provide India women vs South Korea women live streaming. Fans in India can tune in FanZone website to find viewing options of the India women's national football team vs South Korea women's national football team live streaming online for free. South Korea are expected to win the clash, but expect India to showcase a toght fight.

