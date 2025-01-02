India's Women's Football team continued their winning run and notched up a thumping 11-1 win over the Maldives Women's Football team in a friendly football match in Bengaluru. Lhingdeikim, in particular, took a liking to the opponent and slammed as many as four goals, while Simran Gurung hit two goals, with Kajol, Sangita, Pooja, Sibani, and Bhumika Devi hitting one apiece. For Maldives, Mariyam Rifa scored the lone goal. India vs Maldives Women's International Football Friendly Match Interrupted As Referee Gets Attacked By Bees During Match, Video Goes Viral.

India Beat Maldives 11-1

A stroll in the park for #BlueTigresses 🐯 Maldives 🇲🇻 beaten comprehensively in the New Year's first FIFA friendly 🤩#MDVIND #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/jitNILgKxw — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 2, 2025

