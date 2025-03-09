Inter Miami will be in action this evening against Charlotte at home with the home side looking to climb up the points ladder. The team is currently fourth in the points table with a win and a draw in their opening two matches. After a brilliant run in the league last season, Miami fumbled in the playoffs and this time they will be keen to secure the title having gained in confidence. Despite being relatively new on the MLS scene, the presence of quality players in their ranks makes them special. Opponents Charlotte are on same points as them with 4 but inferior goal difference means they are ranked fifth. Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo! Wayne Rooney Chooses Barcelona Forward As Better Striker Over His Manchester United Teammate (Watch Video).

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will be key for Inter Miami in the attacking third. The duo have a telepathic understanding on the football pitch and should keep the Charlotte backline at bay. Sergio Busquets in midfield is the one that makes them tick with his slick passing game. Jordi Alba is another quality player that can create openings with his creative play down the flanks.

Wilfried Zaha has the experience of playing in the English Premier League and his presence in attack can be impactful. Brandt Bronico will be pushing for a place in the starting eleven, but he is likely to settle for a place on the bench. Pep Biel scored in the last match and will be the target man up front.

When is Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami take on Charlotte FC in the third match of Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 at Chase Stadium, Florida on Sunday, February 23. The Inter Miami vs New York City match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona vs Osasuna Match in La Liga 2024–25 Postponed After Death of First Team Doctor.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately. there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC match live telecast in India. For Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC live streaming online on Apple TV but would need to an MLS season pass. Inter Miami will be challenged in this game and will likely have to settle for a draw.

