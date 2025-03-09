The Barcelona vs Osasuna match in La Liga 2024-25 has been postponed due to the death of the first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia. The Catalan giants announced the news of this tragic development on social media and also declared that the match against Osasuna, that was to take place at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on March 9, has been postponed to a late date, which will be revealed in due time. The club and the staff members extended their heartfelt condolences to the Carles Minarro Garcia's friends and family members. FC Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Confirms Separation With Wife Daniela Jehle After Eight Years of Marriage, Shares Heartfelt Message on Social Media (See Post).

Barcelona vs Osasuna Postponed After Death of First-Team Doctor

