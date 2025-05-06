Inter Milan and Barcelona meet in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie this evening, with the contest delicately poised at 3-3. The Italians produced a strong attacking brand of football in the reverse fixture to halt the charge of the marauding Barcelona, who have been virtually unstable this season. Manager Simone Inzaghi is a master tactician who knows how to get the best out of his players, but the match-up with Barcelona’s Hansi Flick should get the best out of him further. Inter Milan versus Barcelona will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. UCL 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski Back in Barcelona Squad for Champions League Semifinals Against Inter Milan.

Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard are two big names missing out for Inter Milan due to injuries. Marko Arnautovic and Marcus Thuram will be the two-man forward line with Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan leading the midfield charge for the home side.

Barcelona’s injury list includes the likes of Jules Kounde, Marc Casado, and Marc Bernal. Ferran Torres will be leading the strike force for the visitors with Dani Olmo as the playmaker behind him. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are the creative forces on the wings, while Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will make the side tick in central midfield. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semifinals: Hansi Flick Says Barcelona Must Enjoy Second Leg vs Inter Milan.

When is Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Inter Milan and Barcelona lock horns in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final, on Wednesday, May 7. The Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 semi-final is set to be played at the iconic San Siro in Milan and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary) TV channels. For Inter Milan vs Barcelona online viewing options, look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLiv app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Inter Milan vs Barcelona match on the JioTV app for free. It will be an end-to-end contest with both teams creating plenty of chances here. It could be another goal-fest here with Barcelona ultimately booking a place in the final.

