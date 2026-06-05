Norway's Viking-Themed Photo for 2026 FIFA World Cup Goes Viral

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is still days away, but Norway has already made an unforgettable entrance, releasing an epic Viking-themed official team photograph that has instantly gone viral across the globe. The dramatic image, featuring star striker Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard alongside their teammates in full Norse warrior regalia, has been hailed as potentially the greatest World Cup squad photo of all time.

Captured by renowned photographer David Yarrow on a private beach near Oslo, the photograph showcases the squad in authentic Viking attire, complete with helmets, shields, swords, and traditional costumes, set against a stunning fjord backdrop adorned with longboats. The shoot, which took place last weekend, even saw Arsenal's Ødegaard (27) digitally composited into the final image after his Champions League final commitments.

Viral Viking-Themed Norway National Football Team Photo

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Erling Haaland as Viking

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Watch Video of the Special Photshoot

A seleção norueguesa virou viking para um photoshoot especial antes do Mundial. pic.twitter.com/8FIzcOGMkZ — B24 (@B24PT) June 2, 2026

A Bold Statement of Heritage and Ambition

Returning to football's grandest stage for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year absence, Norway's national team, dubbed a 'Golden Generation,' is clearly looking to make a statement. The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) embraced the Viking motif to highlight team unity, cultural heritage, and the well-known 'Viking row' tradition among their supporters. NFF president Lise Klaveness explained that the team wanted to "take ownership" of the Viking narrative, infusing it with values like "togetherness, team spirit, and standing united."

Manchester City's goal-scoring sensation, Erling Haaland (25), who was instrumental in Norway's qualification with a staggering 16 goals in the qualifiers, is poised to lead the charge in the tournament. His presence, combined with the creative prowess of Ødegaard, has instilled a renewed sense of hope and expectation for the Nordic nation.

Norway's World Cup Schedule

Norway's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States was nothing short of dominant, achieving a perfect record of eight wins from eight matches in their UEFA qualifying group, scoring an impressive 37 goals. Manager Ståle Solbakken's squad is set to compete in Group I, facing formidable opponents. The team's recent form leading up to the tournament includes a strong showing with wins against Italy (4-1) and Israel (5-0).

Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Fixtures (Group I):

June 16, 2026: Iraq vs Norway – Foxborough Stadium, Massachusetts, USA

June 22, 2026: Norway vs Senegal – New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey, USA

June 26, 2026: Norway vs France – 3:00 PM EDT at Foxborough Stadium, Massachusetts, USA

With this striking team photo, Norway has certainly made their intentions clear: they are not just participating; they are arriving as warriors, ready to battle for glory.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).