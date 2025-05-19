Mumbai, May 19: Every Indian Super League (ISL) season brings a wave of emerging talent, and the 2024-25 campaign was no different. From marquee signings like Jamie Maclaren to unexpected breakout stars such as Alaaeddine Ajaraie, whose performances lit up the league, this season's debutants truly made their mark, as per the official website of ISL. It's time to spotlight the debutants who left a lasting impression. Top Five Teams With Most Victories in Indian Super League History, From Mumbai City FC to Mohun Bagan Super Giant; Check Full List.

Jamie Maclaren (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

The Australian proved his quality, finishing with 12 goals and two assists. Most importantly, it was his decisive goal that secured the ISL Cup title for the Mariners, etching his name into the club’s history and proving his worth as a key signing.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie (NorthEast United FC)

His remarkable tally of 30 goal contributions, 23 goals and 7 assists in just 25 appearances, including seven braces, made it a season to remember. Dominating in his debut year, Ajaraie earned both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards.

Nathan Rodrigues (Mumbai City FC)

Akash Mishra missed the entire season due to injury, and with Sahil Panwar struggling with fitness and form, Nathan Rodrigues seized the opportunity with open arms. Making his debut against Bengaluru FC, Rodrigues impressed not only with his defensive solidity and contribution to clean sheets but also with his attacking flair, carrying the ball forward and registering three goals and an assist.

Edgar Mendez (Bengaluru FC)

His burgeoning partnership with Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams proved crucial. In his first campaign with the Blues, Mendez scored nine goals and provided four assists, playing a vital role in driving the team’s attacking momentum throughout the season.

Jesus Jimenez (Kerala Blasters FC)

Jesus Jimenez faced the daunting task of replacing Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos but managed the challenge well despite the Blasters’ overall inconsistency. Jimenez started the season in fine form, scoring in nine of the opening 12 games. Though injuries interrupted his momentum, he still finished with a respectable 11 goals and one assist in 18 appearances during his debut ISL season.