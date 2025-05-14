Mumbai, May 14: Mumbai City FC leads the chart of most victories after completing 11 seasons of the Indian Super League so far. Let's take a look at the top five teams with most victories in the tournament.
1. Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC have played a total of 215 matches where they have managed to win 101 out of them. They have a win percentage of 46.98.
2. FC Goa
FC Goa needs one more win to complete 100 wins in the tournament. They have a 44.8 percentage in 221 matches.
3. Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC have a win percentage of 44.89 as the Sunil Chhetri-led side have won 79 out of their 176 games so far.
4. Chennaiyin FC
Two time ISL-cup winners Chennaiyin FC are fourth in the list with 71 win so for in the 214 matches they have played in the tournament with a win percentage of 33.18.