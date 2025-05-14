Mumbai, May 14: Mumbai City FC leads the chart of most victories after completing 11 seasons of the Indian Super League so far. Let's take a look at the top five teams with most victories in the tournament.

1. Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC players celebrating a goal (Photo Credits: Mumbai City FC/X)

Mumbai City FC have played a total of 215 matches where they have managed to win 101 out of them. They have a win percentage of 46.98. Brazilian Forward Diego Mauricio Bids Farewell to Odisha FC After Four Memorable Seasons.

2. FC Goa

FC Goa players celebrate a goal (Photo credit: X @FCGoaOfficial)

FC Goa needs one more win to complete 100 wins in the tournament. They have a 44.8 percentage in 221 matches.

3. Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC players goal celebration (Photo Credit: X/@IndSuperLeague)

Bengaluru FC have a win percentage of 44.89 as the Sunil Chhetri-led side have won 79 out of their 176 games so far.

4. Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC players celebrating a goal. (Photo Credit: X/@IndSuperLeague)

Two time ISL-cup winners Chennaiyin FC are fourth in the list with 71 win so for in the 214 matches they have played in the tournament with a win percentage of 33.18. Tom Aldred Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant fans applaud fans after a match (Photo credit: X @DrSanjivGoenka)