Kerala Blasters have won one win in their last five games in the Indian Super League but find themselves at fifth in the standings, courtesy wins early in the campaign. They head into the game on the back of two defeats and hence their away tie this evening against Jamshedpur is a somewhat must win game for them to avoid further slip ups. Opponents Jamshedpur are struggling as well with two losses on the bounce. They are eighth but a win this evening could push them as high as sixth and hence this game is crucial. AIFF Member Deepak Sharma Accused of Assaulting Two Women Footballers of Khad FC in Goa Under Influence of Alcohol.

Jamshedpur forward Daniel Chima Chukwu is suspended for the tie after receiving a red card against Mumbai. They broke an ISL rule regarding the number of foreign players and this resulted in a 0-3 loss and also a docked point. Rei Tachikawa will play a key role here for the team with his playmaking skills while Elson José Dias Júnior and Jérémy Manzorro sit back and shield the backline.

Dimitrios Diamantakos has been the star performer for Kerala Blasters in the attacking third and he guarantees goals for the team. Vibin Mohanan and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam will venture forward from midfield and try and support the free-flowing football in the opponent half. Pritam Kotal at the back will need to rise up the challenge and help Kerala defend well.

When Is Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Jamshedpur FC will face Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, March 30. The JFC vs KBFC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium, Jamshedpur, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Constitutes Five-Member Committee To Hold Discussions With India Head Coach Igor Stimac.

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide livestream viewing option of the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Kerala Blasters have a good attack and they just might secure a win out of the blue, in this game.

