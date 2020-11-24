Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 5 of the Indian Super League 2020-21. JFC vs CFC will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on November 24, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams have made plenty of changes to their squad and would be hoping for a positive start. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create JFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Team for ISL 2020-21 clash can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

This clash will be special for Jamshedpur forward Nerijus Valskis and coach Owen Doyle who were with Channaiyin FC when they guided the club to a playoff finish and Jamshedpur will be expecting a similar return from the duo. Rafael Crivellaro and Anirudh Thapa will play a huge role for Chennaiyin FC this season with Lallianzuala Chhangte, last season’s top-scoring midfielder, also hoping to have a similar impact. Odisha FC 0–1 Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020–21: Aridane Santana Penalty Help HFC Begin Season With Win.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Goalkeeper – TP Rehenesh (JFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Defenders – Enes Sipovic (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC) and Stephen Eze (JFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Midfielders – Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC) and Alexander Lima (JFC) must be your midfielders.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) must be your forward for this clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: TP Rehenesh (JFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alexander Lima (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC).

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) can be picked as your captain for this clash while Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) must be named as the vice-captain of your JFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

