Jordi Alba Joins Lionel Messi to Slam Eric Abidal After Barcelona Crashes Out from Cope del Rey 2020

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lionel Messi’s public fall out with Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal has opened a can of worms for the Catalan Giants. Messi took to social media and slammed at Abidal on Instagram after he said that the players were unhappy with their former manager Ernesto Valverde Now, Messi’s teammate Jordi Alba also joined the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for criticising Eric Abidal. Barcelona was defeated by Athletic Bilbao by 1-0 and this has urge Jordi to speak against Abidal. “This club gets enough sh*t thrown at it from the outside so we shouldn't be throwing sh*t at ourselves," Alba told reporters. Lionel Messi Latest Transfer Update: From Juventus to Manchester City, Barcelona Superstar Could Join These Clubs Next Season.

Jordi also went on to say that Abidal himself was a player and he should have understood the atmosphere in the dressing room. However, Sergio Busquets said that it was the off the field drama which was behind the shocking exit of the team from Copa del Rey 2020. He said, “We showed that we are a team and that's what we need to keep on doing," he said.

Post this controversy, it is said that Lionel Messi could leave the Catalan Giants and join some other team in this summer. Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG are the ones who have lined up for Messi. A few reports even state that he will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus. But, Manchester City's recent tweet has sparked rumours of Mesi joining the club.