Tonight’s La Liga 2025-26 marks the first time since 2011 that both Barcelona and Espanyol meet while sitting in the top five of the league standings. Espanyol enters the match on a five-game winning streak, while Barcelona has won eight consecutive league matches. The Blaugrana will look to preserve their 28-match unbeaten league streak against their city rivals. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

As always, star Lamine Yamal remains the focus of attention ahead of any Barca match, given the player's issues with fitness this season. Moreover, concerns over Yamal’s fitness emerged on Thursday when he missed Barcelona’s first group training session of 2026. Fans are eager to know if Lamine Yamal will play in the Espanyol vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 game; they will get the entire information here.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Yamal is expected to be available for tonight’s high-stakes Catalan derby, despite a brief injury scare earlier this week. Head coach Hansi Flick confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the 18-year-old forward has returned to training and is "ready" for the fixture.

Lamine Yamal In Pre-Match Training

Tongue out like Ronaldinho 👅 pic.twitter.com/t3Ou5v0hTb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 2, 2026

Yamal’s presence is a significant boost for the league leaders as the Spanish star has been unstoppable this season, recording 21 goals and 21 assists across all competitions in 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).