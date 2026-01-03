La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The first weekend of 2026 brings one of Spanish football’s most historic rivalries to the forefront as FC Barcelona travels to the RCDE Stadium to face RCD Espanyol in the "Derbi Barceloní" on January 4, 2026. League leaders Barcelona enter the match in formidable form, looking to extend their four-point cushion at the top of the table. Kylian Mbappe Suffers Knee Injury, Real Madrid Star Set To Be Sidelined For Several Weeks.

However, Barca face an Espanyol side enjoying a resurgence this season, currently sitting in fifth place in La Liga 2025-26 and eyeing a spot in the Champions League places.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4.

Venue: RCDE Stadium, Cornellà de Llobregat

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Espanyol vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Espanyol vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Team News and Key Players

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona has been the standout team of the season so far, winning eight consecutive league matches. Lamine Yamal continues to be the primary threat, having recorded five goals and three assists since November. The Blaugrana will be confident after their recent 2–0 victory over Villarreal, though they remain wary of the hostile atmosphere at the RCDE Stadium. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

Espanyol, managed by Manolo González, has been the "surprise package" of the campaign. Coming off a 2–1 win against Athletic Bilbao, the Periquitos are on a five-game winning streak. Key to their success has been the creative form of Edu Expósito, who ranks second in the league for big chances created, and striker Pere Milla. A win today would mark Espanyol’s first league victory over their cross-city rivals since 2009.

