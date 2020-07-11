Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: After a shock defeat at the hands of AC Milan at the San Siro, Juventus are involved in another pulsating encounter as they host 3rd placed Atlanta. The Bianconeri have a 7 point lead at the top of the table and despite some odd slip-ups here and there, they remain on course for another Serie A title courtesy the inconsistency displayed by their rivals. Their opponents Atlanta have won 9 games in a row in the league and are not an easy team to beat at the moment. Champions League qualification is on their agenda as they make the trip to Turin. Juventus vs Atalanta Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20.

The return of Matthijs de Light and Paulo Dybala is a massive boost for Juventus as they struggled without the pair against Milan. Alex Sandro is fit enough for a start and should return to the playing eleven tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo is back scoring goals every game which is great news for all Juventus fans. Miralem Pjanic and Adrian Rabiot have stuck a decent partnership in midfield with the French youngster Rabiot joining the attack with each opportunity available. Aaron Ramsey and Blaise Matuidi will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Jose Luis Palomino is back from suspension for Atlanta and will feature in their defence as they aim to thwart a Juventus attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Luis Muriel with 17 goals for Atlanta remains their key player in the forward area. Marten de Roon and Remo Freuler form a dynamic midfielder pairing with their focus on cutting down the supplies of Juventus in the middle of the park.

When is Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Juventus vs Atalanta match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match will take place on July 12 (Saturday midnight) and has a start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Atalanta match on Sony channels. Sony Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 & HD and Sony Six channels to watch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Network’s official OTT platform SonyLiv will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Juventus will need a special performance to secure all three points against Atalanta. There is a high probability of this game ending in a scored draw.

