Juventus will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host high-flying Atalanta in Serie A 2019-20 on Saturday. Juventus’ seven-match league winning streak drew to an end in the 2-4 defeat against AC Milan despite Cristiano Ronaldo and Adrien Rabiot putting them 2-0 ahead. Atalanta though are on an 11-match winning run and haven’t lost a game since January 20 when SPAL beat them 2-1. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side jumped to third in the Serie A points table with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Juventus vs Atalanta Dream11 prediction should scroll below for all information. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brilliance Exhibited in This Twitter Thread While Exposing Shabby Juventus Side.

Despite their shock loss to Milan, Juventus are still seven points clear at the top of the league points table and can decide their own fate. But a defeat against Atalanta could throw open the Serie A title race once again. Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt are both expected to return into playing XI after serving their one-game suspension while Alex Sandro has also recovered from his knee problem and could start. Atalanta will have their full squad fit and ready with defender Jose Luis Palomino also back from a game suspension.

Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Robin Gosens (ATN), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Jose Luis Palomino (ATN) should be the three defenders selected.

Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Miralem Pjanic (JUV), Marten de Roon (ATN), Josip Ilicic (ATN), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV) and Mario Pasalic (ATN) will from the five-man midfield.

Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The forward line will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Luis Fernando Muriel (ATN).

Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Robin Gosens (ATN), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Jose Luis Palomino (ATN), Miralem Pjanic (JUV), Marten de Roon (ATN), Josip Ilicic (ATN), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Mario Pasaic (ATN), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Luis Fernando Muriel (ATN).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be selected as the captain for this fantasy team while Atalanta striker Luis Muriel (ATN) can be made the second captain. He has been in sensational form this season and has already found the net 17 times in 28 matches.

