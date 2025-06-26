FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It is the clash of the European powerhouse in the FIFA Club World Cup as Juventus gears up to take on Manchester City in Group G. Both these sides have already qualified from the group stage and the team that wins today will finish top of the standings, hence this battle is key. Both these clubs have scored plenty of goals in the first two matches played and their defence has been largely untested. This game provides an excellent opportunity to test their mettle. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Monterrey Advances to Knockout Rounds With 4–0 Victory Over Urawa Red Diamonds.

Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer will not be available for selection for Juventus owing to fitness issues. Randal Kolo Muani will be the target man in the final third with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao as the attacking midfielder behind him. Weston McKennie and Khephren Thuram will be deployed in central midfield, looking to maintain the tempo of the contest.

Jack Grealish is not part of the squad for Manchester City as he looks for a new club while Mate Kovacic is ruled out with an ankle injury. Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol will form the central defensive partnership. Erling Haaland will lead the forward line with Frenchman Raayan Cherki as the playmaker. Omar Marmoush and Bernardo Silva will be deployed on the wings.

Juventus vs Manchester City, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Juventus vs Manchester City Date Friday, June 27 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Camping World Stadium, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Juventus vs Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

In a bid to finish as table-toppers, both Juventus and Manchester City will go head-to-head against each other in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 27. The Juventus vs Manchester City is scheduled to be played at the Camping World Stadium in Florida and begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Milan 1-0 River Plate, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Francesco Pio Esposito, Alessandro Bastoni Find Net Each As Nerazzurri Enter Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Manchester City, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Juventus vs Manchester City live telecast on any TV channel. For Juventus vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Manchester City, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Juventus vs Manchester City live streaming on the DAZN app and website. It will be quality game of football with Manchester City claiming a 2-1 victory.

