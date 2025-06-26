In a must-win Group E FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match, Inter Milan took on River Plate, where the Serie A side prevailed in a dramatic encounter. After a goalless first half, River Plate's downfall started with Lucas Martinez Quarta earning a red card in the 66th minute, after which Francesco Pio Esposito broke the ice with the first goal for Inter in the 72nd minute. Inter Milan managed to find the second goal thanks to Alessandro Bastoni's stoppage-time hit, propelling the Nerazzurri into the Round of 16. However, River Plate's misfortune continued as Gonzalo Montiel earned the second red card for the Argentine club minutes before the final whistle as they got knocked out of the competition. Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan Hyundai, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Daniel Svensson Scores As BVB Reach Round of 16.

