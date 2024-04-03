Kerala Blasters ended their two-game losing streak with a much-needed draw with Jamshedpur in their last game. The point moved them to 5th in the standings and they will most likely make it to the tournament's next round. The team though will look to improve their performance with just one win in their five league fixtures. Opponents East Bengal are struggling and have dropped down to the 11th spot. They have recently endured four defeats but will believe a top-six finish is still on the cards if they can manage a strong finish to the group phase. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC’s Madih Talal Named February’s Player of the Month.

Dimitri Diamantakos has 13 goals to his name for Kerala Blasters and East Bengal will need to mark him well. Milos Drincic is suspended for the tie following his fourth yellow card of the season in the last game. Danish Farooq and Vibin Mohanan will form the central midfield partnership for the home team. Emmanuel Justine Ojoka is the double-second striker in a 4-4-2 formation. ISL 2023–24: Final Home Game for Kerala Blasters FC As They Face East Bengal FC in High-Stakes Clash.

East Bengal will be without the services of Nandha Kumar as he is recovering from an injury. Hijazi Maher and Aleksandar Pantic in defence have their task cut out considering Kerala create a lot of chances at home. Cleiton Silva and Saul Crespo will be the key players in the attack for the visitors.

When Is Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Kerala Blasters will face East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Wednesday, April 3. The KBFC vs EBFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Expect Kerala Blasters to secure a 2-0 victory here and confirm their play-off berth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2024 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).