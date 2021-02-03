Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will lock horns with Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 81. The game will be held at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on February 3, 2021. Kerala Blasters (KBFC) lost to ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous game by 3-2, while Mumbai City FC lost to NorthEast United FC in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for KBFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards for KBFC vs MCFC in ISL Season 7 football match along with tips to pick fantasy playing XI. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai City FC is at the top of the point table while Kerala Blasters FC is at the 9th position. Last time when MCFC met KBFC, the Islanders won by 2-0. Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous were goal scorers from that game. MCFC has the longest unbeaten run in ongoing ISL Season 7 with 12 wins in a row. Mumbai City FC has scored most goals in ISL 2020-21 so far and it will be a difficult task Kerala Blasters to register win against the in-form Islanders.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goal-keeper – We will pick Kerala Blasters Albino Gomes as the goal-keeper for this Dream11 Fantasy XI.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Amey Ranawade (MCFC) and Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC) will be selected as the three defenders.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Rahul KP (KBFC) and Vicente Gomez (KBFC) will be the five midfielders in the team.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) and Jordan Murray (KBFC) can be picked as two forwards in the side.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Albino Gomes (KBFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC).

Hugo Boumous (MCFC) should be selected as captain for your Dream11 fantasy team, while Jordan Murray (KBFC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).