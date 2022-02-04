Kerala Blasters will take on NorthEast United in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The KBFC vs NEUFC clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on February 04, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both teams have had very contrasting campaigns and find themselves on the opposite end of the team standings. Kerala Blasters’ two-game winning run came to an end last time around and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways and close gap on the table toppers. Meanwhile, NorthEast United are winless in the last five games and are at the bottom spot and will hope to move away from it.

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The match will take place on February 04, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

