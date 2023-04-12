Sreenidi Deccan FC face group toppers, Kerala Blasters FC, in a group league match at the EMS Stadium, in Kozhikode, Kerala on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 5:00 PM IST. Coming to the match analysis for both the sides, in Sreenidi’s last match, they were trailing by one goal against Bengaluru FC and had to come from behind to seal a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC registered a 3-1 win over RoundGlass Punjab FC. Hero Super Cup 2023: Rahim Ali Scores Brace as Chennaiyin FC Beat NorthEast United FC 4-2.

Sreenidi Deccan’s manager Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto was feeling confident and optimistic of his side’s success ahead of the important clash. The coach further also mentioned that the performance delivered against ISL giants Bengaluru FC has been forgotten and they are currently concentrating on delivering performances in their upcoming match against Kerala Blasters FC. Speaking on the support received by Kerala from the home crowd, Carlos said, “We need to be ready for this challenge not only on the field but off it as well. We need to be organised, competitive and focused to overcome the challenge.”

Accepting that Sreenidi Deccan are the underdogs for the match against Kerala Blaster FC, the coach expressed that they approaching each game with equal importance and for the game against Kerala Blasters the side has mapped out a definite strategy.

After registering a resounding 3-1 victory against RoundGlass Punjab FC, Kerala Blasters FC look all set for their upcoming clash. The unit will be in full groove as they get ready to play in front of their home crowd. If they manage to secure a win, they would confirm their place atop the group league table. Hero Super Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC Edge Past Churchill Brothers in Close Encounter.

When Is Kerala Blasters FC vs Sreenidi Deccan 2022-23 Play-offs, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

The Kerala Blasters FC vs Sreenidi Deccan match in HERO Super Cup 2022-23 will be played at the EMS Stadium, in Kozhikode, Kerala on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 5:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-offs Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. But unfortunately, they will not broadcast the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs. So, fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the match.

How To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-offs Football Live Streaming Online?

SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream the Hero Super Cup 2022-23 on online platforms. But the streaming of the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs match between Kerala Blasters FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will not be streamed live on the platform.

