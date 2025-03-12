The final group stage game of the Indian Super League sees Hyderabad hosting Kerala Blasters with both teams out of the playoffs race. It has been a season to forget for both the clubs, particularly Hyderabad, who are 12th in the table with just 17 points. They have lost three out of their last four games and have once again failed to show any progress. Opponents Kerala Blasters had spells where they looked like making it to the top six, but overall, they will feel they were well short in the race. Hyderabad versus Kerala Blasters will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: Mumbai City FC Qualify For Playoffs After Win Over Bengaluru FC.

Hyderabad do not have any injuries or suspensions heading into the game, which is a positive. Edmilson Correia will lead the attack for the home side with Joseph Sunny as the playmaker behind him. Ayush Adhikari and Andrei Alba form the double pivot in midfield and will maintain the tempo of the game. Alex Saji at the back needs to have a solid game to keep the opposition attackers at bay.

Jesus Jiminez has been ruled out of the game due to injury and Kerala Blasters will have to manage without his services. Adrian Luna is the no 10 and at the heart of all major attacks created in the final third. Ishan Pandit and Korou Singh will feature in the forward line while Danish Farooq looks to keep things tidy in midfield. ISL 2024–25: Mumbai City FC Qualify for Indian Super League Playoffs After 2–0 Win Against Bengaluru FC.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hyderabad FC face Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Wednesday, March 12. The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Telangana and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Hyderabad claiming a draw here.

