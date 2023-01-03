Kerala Blasters will hope to move upwards on the Indian Super League points table when they take on Jamshedpur FC. Last season’s finalists have had a string of consistent results since losing to Mumbai City in October 2022. Their five-game winning streak was brought to a halt by Chennaiyin FC. However, they have momentum on their side as they enter this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC. A win in this contest will help Kerala move to the third spot on the points table ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, scroll down below to check out the live streaming and telecast details of the match. When is Al-Nassr's Next Match in Saudi Pro League? Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in it?

The story is entirely different for Jamshedpur FC, who have been inconsistent this season. Languishing in the 10th spot on the ISL 2022-23 points table, Jamshedpur have had just one win in 11 matches. Their only win this season was against NorthEast United FC, way back in October 2022. Since that game, they have lost seven games on the trot, with one of those defeats coming against Kerala Blasters on December 4 in which Dimitrios Diamantakos scored the lone goal. They will remain rooted in the 10th spot even if a win comes their way in this game.

When Is Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on January 3, 2023 (Wednesday). The KBFC vs JFC game has a start time of 07:30 pmIST. Indian Football Schedule in 2023: List of International and Domestic Tournaments, Friendlies and Other Match Fixtures in the New Year.

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports First, Star Sports 2/HD Star Sports 3/HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

