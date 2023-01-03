Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr announced the signing of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal. Ronaldo, who signed a €200 million contract, has become the highest-paid footballer in the world. The Portuguese star however is yet to be unveiled before the Al-Nassr fans. According to reports, the defending Saudi Pro League champions will unveil Cristiano Ronaldo today, January 03. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Unveiling Live Streaming, Date, Time in IST and How to Watch Presentation Ceremony Online.

Defending champions Al-Nassr have got a great start to their season. Rudi Garcia's side are currently at the top of the table. They have gathered twenty-six points from eleven matches with the help of eight victories. Al-Nassr's only defeat came against fourth-placed Al-Taawoun in the second round of the Saudi Pro League. Since then they are on a nine-match unbeaten streak and will now face Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) in their next match. In this article, we will take a look if Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Al-Nassr in their upcoming game.

When is Al-Nassr's Next Match? Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in it?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be unveiled as an Al-Nassr player, today January 03. However, at this moment it is looking difficult for him to start in Al-Nassr's next match against Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) which is on January 05. Although Ronaldo trained hard even after the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final exit, he is yet to feature in a single training session with his new club. Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Saudi Arabia Ahead of Al-Nassr Unveiling Ceremony (See Pics).

The Portuguese forward however might be able to make the matchday squad and play a few minutes in the finals stages. After the Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) match, Al-Nassr will face championship contender Al-Shabab on January 14, at home. The Portuguese superstar will surely be able to make his full debut for his new club, Al-Nassr in this match. If Ronaldo manages to help Al-Nassr get a win against Al-Shabab that will be a great start to his career in Saudi.

