Kerala Blasters have managed just a solitary win in their last five games in the Indian Super League and will look to end their two-game losing streak when they take on Jamshedpur at home this evening. The Blasters have had a poor run in the league this season and that had led to the sacking of their manager Mikael Stahre. Under interim boss T G Purushothaman, there have been those odd positives, but the club remains in a downward spiral. Opponent Jamshedpur on the other hand sit comfortably at the fourth spot in the points table. They have been fairly consistent in getting victories and will be fully confident ahead of the tie. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters are sweating on the fitness of star forward Noah Sadaoui for the game as the winger is not fully fit. He will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Jesús Jiménez and Korou Singh Thingujam will feature in the final third with Vibin Mohanan and Danish Farooq holding the midfield together.

Ritwik Das and Nikhil Barla were on the scoresheet for Jamshedpur in the last game and the duo remain their in-form players. Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray will form the striker partnership with the visitors opting for a 4-4-2 formation. Javi Hernández is the attacking midfielder and should slot in behind the two frontmen to create openings. Check out Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match details and viewing options below.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kerala Blaster will take on Jamshedpur FC will face each other on matchday 22 of ISL 2024-25 season. The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 1. Check out the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25: Race for Playoffs Intensifies As Kerala Blasters FC Host Jamshedpur FC.

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online for free. Expect both the sides to create plenty of chances in the game with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

