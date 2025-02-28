Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 28 (ANI): As the race for playoffs continues to take twists and turns, Kerala Blasters FC will host Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

Kerala Blasters FC's qualification scenario is complicated since they bank on a spate of other results. However, the straightforward equation for them is that they need to win all of their remaining games for starters. So far, they have 24 points from 21 games, including seven wins and three draws.

Also Read | Afghanistan Qualification Scenario for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How Can Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co Enter Semis After AFG vs AUS Match Ends in No Result?.

Kerala Blasters FC have struggled in recent games, failing to score in their last two home matches, which demands their attack to bounce back. Currently, they remain unbeaten at home against Jamshedpur FC (P5 W2 D3).

Jamshedpur FC have already qualified for the playoffs and will be eyeing a league double after prevailing 1-0 over the Kochi-based team in the reverse fixture.

Also Read | RCB-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women’s T20 Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

Kerala Blasters FC have never gone three consecutive home games without scoring in ISL history, and they will want to sustain this record at the end of the forthcoming fixture.

Kerala Blasters FC have leaked 15 goals from set-pieces this season, the second-most in the league after Hyderabad FC (17). Can they reorganise their backline during such situations?

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC kept a clean sheet in their last away match (2-0 vs Mohammedan SC). The last time they won back-to-back away games while recording shutouts was in December 2017.

The Red Miners have scored 15 set-piece goals, with only Mohun Bagan Super Giant (20) and Odisha FC (18) netting more from such situations, as they are clearly set to cause threats to the Kerala Blasters FC backline.

The two teams have played 17 matches against each other, with Kerala Blasters FC winning five games and Jamshedpur FC emerging victorious four times. Eight encounters have produced draws.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman expressed his intentions ahead of the clash against Jamshedpur FC.

"Our only goal right now is to win the coming match. More so, because we are playing at home and we want to do well. We must continue working hard to get a positive result," he said, as quoted from ISL.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil assured that his side wouldn't let their guards down upon having qualified for the playoffs.

"We have prepared for this match like we have prepared for all of our games so far. We must approach the game with utmost seriousness," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)