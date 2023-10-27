Kerala Blasters will be looking to return to winning ways in the 2023/24 edition of the Indian Super League when they host Odisha in the latest round of fixtures. The hosts have 7 points from four games and are currently fifth in the points table. They head into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with NorthEast United FC, a game they will feel they had chances to wrap up all three points. Odisha on the other hand are seventh with 4 points with three games played. Both teams need to lift their game in order to make it to the playoffs despite early days in the league. Kerala Blasters versus Odisha will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:00 PM IST. ISL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live.

Danish Farooq equalized for Kerala Blasters against NorthEast United and the midfield has time and again shown his class on the ball this season. With Vibin Mohanan sitting back and shielding the backline, Farooq will once again try and join the attack with each opportunity available. Kwame Peprah and Dimitrios Diamantakos will form the two-man frontline for the home side.

Pranjal Bhumij has agreed to join Odisha FC on a season-long deal with an option to extend. It will be interesting to see if manager Sergio Lobera includes him in the matchday squad. Mourtada Fall scored a brace in the AFC Cup win over Maziya. The defender is an asset for the team and his presence in both the boxes makes him an impact player.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time, and Venue)

Kerala Blasters will take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, October 27. The KBFC vs OFC match in the ISL will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, India and it will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). AIFF Disciplinary Committee Chairperson Vaibhav Gaggar Elected As AFC Appeal Committee Member.

Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC match. Sports18 1 SD/HD channels will also provide live telecast of this match on the TV sets of fans. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

Jio Cinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming of Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will provide live streaming of the match internationally. This game will be a scored draw with both sides creating plenty of chances in the contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).