NorthEast United jumps to third position in the ISL 2023-24 points table after securing 2-1 comeback victory against Jamshedpur FC. FC Goa are the league leaders and they are followed by Mohun Bagan Super Giant, NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC. Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC both find themselves rooted to the bottom of the points table with negative goal differences after their two and three defeats respectively. One of India's biggest football carnivals, the Indian Super League returned with its 10th edition this year on September 21 when Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC faced off in the season's first match. On Which Channel ISL 2023-24 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Live Streaming and Get Score Updates of Indian Super League Online?

The Indian Super League has turned out to grow into one of the major football leagues across the world and with big international names joining the clubs, things can only get upward from here on. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the reigning champions of the Indian Super League, having won the title under dramatic circumstances last season with a 4-3 victory on penalties over Bengaluru FC. Now defunct ATK had won the inaugural title in 2014 with the side going on to win two more championships. Mumbai City in the 2021-22 season, won both the league shield and the ISL title. Last season, the Islanders, under Des Buckingham, had bagged the shield. ISL 2023-24: Check Out All Team Kits for the Ongoing Indian Super League Season.

ISL 2023-24 Points Table

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 FC Goa 4 3 1 0 6 3 3 10 2 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9 3 NorthEast United FC 5 2 2 1 8 5 3 8 4 Mumbai City 3 2 1 0 6 4 2 7 5 Kerala Blasters 4 2 1 1 5 4 1 7 6 Jamshedpur FC 5 1 2 2 2 3 -1 5 7 Odisha FC 3 1 1 1 6 5 1 4 8 East Bengal 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 9 Bengaluru FC 4 1 1 2 3 4 -1 4 10 Chennaiyin FC 4 1 0 3 2 8 -6 3 11 Punjab FC 4 0 2 2 2 5 -3 2 12 Hyderabad FC 3 0 0 3 1 4 -3 0

(Abbrevations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, D-Draw, GF-Goals For, GA-Goals Against, GD-Goal Difference, Pts-Points)

The team which finishes at the top of the points table wins the league shield and the top four sides then qualify for the playoffs. The top four sides engage in semifinal contests and the two winning teams then battle it out in the final to determine the champions of the season. Apart from ATK, Chennaiyin FC are the only side to have won the ISL twice.

