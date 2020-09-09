Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk joined captain Jordan Henderson in congratulating Kevin de Bruyne after the Manchester City star was named PFA’s Player of the Year. De Bruyne, who scored 13 goals and assisted 20 times in the Premier League last season, became the first Man City footballer to win the award. Van Dijk and Henderson took to social media to congratulate the Belgium midfielder for his achievement. De Bruyne was also named the Premier League Player of the Season while Liverpool captain Henderson won the FWA Player of the year award. Most International Goals in Football: Check Out Top 10 Highest Goalscorers Including Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Bruyne beat the likes of Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane to win the award. De Bruyne, 29, took to Twitter to celebrate the win. The Manchester City star posted a video collage of some of his assists in the Premier League. “I never cared for personal trophies. They don’t define me as a player. My game is built upon others. As I am a giver, he can be heard saying in the video. De Bruyne captioned the video “PFA Players' Player of the year.”

Kevin de Bruyne Wins PFA Player of the Year

PFA Players' Player of the year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5DlirRNOMG — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) September 9, 2020

Van Dijk, who won the trophy in 2018-19, congratulated De Bruyne for the achievement. “Not a bad one to win I guess. Congratulations well deserved big man!” wrote the Netherlands and Liverpool defender. Van Dijk played an instrumental role as Liverpool lifted their first Premier League title in 30 years last season.

Virgil van Dijk Congratulates Kevin de Bruyne

Not a bad one to win I guess 😉 Congratulations well deserved big man! 👊🏽🔥 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 9, 2020

Henderson, who was also in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award, won the Football Writer’s Association (FWA) Player of the Year award. He also congratulated De Bruyne for the award. Henderson was among the favourites to win the award especially after being awarded the FWA Player of the Year trophy. His improved performance and leadership skills were praised widely for pushing Liverpool to memorable title glory.

Liverpool Jordan Henderson Congratulates De Bruyne

Congratulations to @DeBruyneKev on winning the @PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. Class act on and off the pitch. Well deserved 🔥👌 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, de Bruyne thanked the other Manchester City players for their support and also the manager Pep Guardiola. "It's a huge honour. To be voted for by your colleagues and competitors from other teams who you play against is amazing,” De Bruyne said. “It's strange that I'm the first one at City given all the good players that have played here before and who are still playing here but it's nice.”

