Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European footballer and only the second in history to score 100 international goals. The Portuguese and Juventus star reached the milestone against Sweden with a wonderful curled free-kick during the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League encounter. Ronaldo reached the landmark at the brisk of half-time and returned from the break to add another to his tally. The 35-year-old now stands just eight goals shy of equalling Ali Daei’s all-time record of 109 internationals goals. Daei, former Iran international, was the first to reach a century of international goals. As Ronaldo completes yet another milestone, take a look at the top 10 highest goalscorers in international football. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Crossing 100 International Goals For Portugal, Here's What CR7 Said (Watch Video).

Ronaldo currently stands at 101 goals from 165 appearances in international football and needs only nine more goals to overtake Daei for most goals scored for a country. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner can achieve the feat during next year’s Euro Championship and add another illustrious feather to his already shining crown of achievements. Cristiano Ronaldo Records Made And Broken With 100th International Goal Scored During Portugal vs Sweden UEFA Nations League 2020.

Daei scored 109 goals in 149 international appearances for Iran. Ronaldo’s closest rival among active footballers is India’s Sunil Chhetri, who has 72 goals from 115 matches. Lionel Messi, with 70 goals from 138 matches, is at third among active footballers with most goals.

Position Player Name Country International goals 1 Ali Daei Iran 109 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 101 3 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 86 4 Ferenc Puskas Hungary 84 5 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 6 Hussein Saeed Iraq 78 7 Pele Brazil 77 8 Kunishige Kamamoto Japan 75 Bashar Abdullah Kuwait 75 10 Sunil Chhetri India 72 Majed Abdullah Saudi Arabia 72

Ronaldo also now holds the record for most goals for Portugal and has twice as many goals than the next best Pauleta, who scored 47 times for the Selecao nation. Messi, meanwhile, is 15th in the overall list with 70 goals from 138 appearances. Ronaldo, 35, could soon become the all-time leading international goalscorer. He scored his career’s 57th free-kick goal and 10th for Portugal. Ronaldo will next be seen in action for Portugal when play Spain in their next UEFA Nations League match in October.

