Kylian Mbappe Out Petition: Real Madrid Fans Demand Exit Amid Dressing Room Crisis

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The high-profile relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid has reached a significant crisis point this week. As of 7 May 2026, an online petition calling for the French international to leave the club has gained massive traction, reportedly gathering over 26 million signatures. The movement, titled "Mbappe Out," reflects a growing rift between the star forward and a vocal section of the Madridista fanbase. Kylian Mbappe Highlights Forehead Injury Inflicted in Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga 2026 Match, Shares Pic on IG.

Despite Mbappe’s individual brilliance on the pitch, his conduct away from it has become a lightning rod for criticism during a period where the club has struggled to secure major silverware.

Origins of the Backlash Against Kylian Mbappe

The current wave of dissatisfaction was triggered by Mbappe’s recent trip to Sardinia, Italy, while his teammates were preparing for a crucial La Liga fixture against Espanyol. While Mbappe was recovering from a hamstring injury sustained against Real Betis on 24 April, photos of him on holiday circulated online.

Fans took offence at the sight of the star player on vacation while other key figures, such as Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, were playing. Although Mbappe’s camp maintains the trip was club-approved and supervised as part of his recovery, sections of the fanbase have interpreted the move as a lack of commitment to the team’s collective goals.

Dressing Room Tensions

Reports from Spanish media suggest the friction is not limited to the stands. Rumours of a fractured dressing room have emerged, with some reports indicating that Mbappe has become increasingly isolated.

Recent headlines have pointed to:

Tactical friction and a perceived lack of chemistry with fellow forward Vinicius Junior.

An alleged training ground dispute with a member of the coaching staff.

Criticism from fans regarding his "individualistic nature" and a perceived lack of defensive work rate.

Following the win against Espanyol, comments from Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior regarding "togetherness" were viewed by some observers as subtle indications of internal rifts.

Performance vs Perception

The paradox of the "Mbappe Out" movement lies in the player’s statistical output. In his second season at the Bernabéu, Mbappe has remained the team’s most decisive performer, scoring 41 goals in 41 appearances.

However, Real Madrid has yet to win a major trophy since his arrival in 2024. For a club defined by its "decima" culture and relentless pursuit of silverware, the lack of team success has left Mbappe, the team's most expensive and high-profile asset, vulnerable to being the primary target for blame.

Kylian Mbappe's Future Outlook

Despite the millions of digital signatures, the likelihood of an immediate exit appears slim. Mbappe is under contract until 2029, and the financial complexities of such a transfer remain a significant barrier for any potential suitor.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona on 10 May. While Mbappe is still recovering from his hamstring injury, his presence, or absence, and the reception he receives from the home crowd will be a major talking point. With manager Alvaro Arbeloa expected to step down at the end of the season, the task of integrating Mbappe into a cohesive, trophy-winning unit will likely fall to his successor, with Jose Mourinho currently rumoured as a potential candidate for the role.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).