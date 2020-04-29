Kylian Mbappe Picks Cristiano Ronaldo as his Idol Ahead of Lionel Messi, Praises CR7’s Champions League Quarter-Finals 2018 Goal Against Juventus

Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty)

As we all know that there have been some unreal comparisons between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi which happen even today. Even the players are made to have their choices when it comes to picking between the two football greats. Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe has revealed his personal favourite between Ronaldo and Messi. Mbappe has picked CR7 as his idol ahead of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner during his recent interview. He also picked Ronaldo’s Champions League Quarter-Finals 2018 goal against Juventus as his best goal. Back then Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse of His Morning Workout Session in Latest Instagram Video.

While discussing his idols while growing up, Mbappe said, “I had a lot of idols, there was Cristiano who I loved a lot, and during this period we have had Cristiano and Messi.” During the course of the interview he also said that while playing at such a level, you need to seek inspiration from the best player. He also picked Ronaldo’s best goal till date which happens to be the goal against Gigi Buffon during Champions League Quarter-Finals 2018. For the ones who do not remember the goal, you can check it out below:

MBAPPÉ: "¿El mejor gol que he visto? Creo que el de Ronaldo a Buffon. Tuve la oportunidad de jugar con Gigi y hablamos de ese gol y de cómo se sintió... por eso creo que me quedo con ese". pic.twitter.com/nRljERb8rv — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) April 28, 2020

Ronaldo also has been all praises for Kylian Mbappe. During one of the promotional events, Ronaldo had said that he is the present and the future both. "Mbappe is the future and the present. He's a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future," he had said during the interview.