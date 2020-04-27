Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse of His Morning Workout Session in Latest Instagram Video

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

With football leagues across the globe either suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, footballers have been confined to their houses and have been forced to exercise and train in their own homes to keep themselves fit and active for when football resumes again. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been in self-quarantine with his family in Madeira, has been posting regular updates to keep his fans updated about his daily fitness routine. In a recent video, the Portuguese and Juventus forward posted a video of himself cycling at his house to keep himself active. Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Pampered by Girlfriend Georgina Rodrigues With a Foot Massage Amid Lockdown (See Pic).

“Morning workout with a cycling session....these wheels are on fire,” Cristiano captioned a video on himself training while at home. The 35-year-old has been regularly posting videos and pictures of himself exercising and has been keeping his fans updated about his daily routine. In the video, Ronaldo even shows off his biceps as he cycles. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, shorts and a cap. Fan Creates Funny Memes of Cristiano Ronaldo in India During Lockdown, CR7 'Tackling Police' Will Leave You in Splits.

Cristiano Ronaldo Morning Workout Session!!

Meanwhile, the Serie A has been suspended since March 09, 2020, due to spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams, however, can resume individual training from May 04 next month, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “From May 4 onwards, professional athletes and those of national interest will be able to train while following social distancing rules behind closed doors,” the report said.

The Serie A is also expecting to resume their 2019-20 season at May end and plans to complete the season by August, an official announcement pending.