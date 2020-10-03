Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming: It is the clash of two of the greatest tacticians in English football as Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United host Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. After the 2-5 demolition at the hands of Leicester City, Manchester City’s morale must have take a hit. But in order to be crowned champions, response to a heavy defeat is needed. With Liverpool in prime form and Everton winning games thick and fast, Manchester City cannot afford to slip up more ground. Marcelo Bielsa is someone Pep Guardiola has looked up to in his managerial career and their clash makes up for exciting viewing. Leeds United versus Manchester City will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 10:00 pm IST. Ruben Dias Transfer News: Manchester City Complete Signing of Portuguese Centre-Back on Six-Year Deal from Benfica.

Jack Harrison cannot play against parent club Manchester City which should force Marcelo Bielsa to make a change on the wings. Ezgan Alioski looks his likely replacement with Ian Poveda an option from the bench. Patrick Bamford has been lethal in front of goal and will be eager to play against a Manchester City defence that lacks stability. Record signing Rodrigo will continue to feature on the bench as he looks to settle in his new club.

Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus will not feature for Manchester City, with the duo making a comeback post the international break. Raheem Sterling continues to lead the attacking line-up for Manchester City which is not his natural position. Kevin De Bruyne as a playmaker struggled against Leicester City where his ability to cross the ball was hampered. New signing Ruben Dias should make his debut for Manchester City and it will be interesting to see how he features.

When is Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leeds United vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Elland Road on October 3 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Leeds United vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the match on television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Matches will also be live on online media platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. Leeds United are an unpredictable team but Manchester City have enough quality about them to secure an away victory.

