Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City travels to the Stadium of Light on January 2, 2026, to face a high-flying Sunderland side in a crucial New Year’s Day Premier League 2025-26 fixture. Pep Guardiola's men enter the contest on the back of an eight-match winning streak across all competitions, sitting just two points behind league leaders Arsenal. Meanwhile, Sunderland, who remain undefeated at home since their return to the top flight, will look to cause an upset and bolster their bid for European qualification. Brazilian Football Icon Roberto Carlos Stable After Heart Surgery.

The game will be played at the Stadium of Light, where the "Black Cats" have maintained a formidable record this season, securing five wins and four draws in their nine home matches.

Sunderland vs Manchester City United Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 2.

Venue: Stadium of Light in Sunderland

Time: 1:30 AM IST How to Watch Sunderland vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow English Premier League action live: Live Streaming: As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Sunderland vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Telecast: Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Sunderland vs Man City live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels



Sunderland vs Manchester City Team News and Key Players

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Rodri and Jeremy Doku could return to the bench for vital minutes. However, John Stones, Oscar Bobb, and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined. Additionally, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are away on international duty. Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

Regis Le Bris will have to navigate the fixture without key stars also participating in AFCON. However, summer signing Enzo Le Fee is expected to lead the midfield after his recent "masterclass" performances.

