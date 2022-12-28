Manchester City will start their quest for defending the Premier League crown post the World Cup break with an away tie against Leeds United. Pep Guardiola’s men start the day third in the league, 8 points off leaders Arsenal. As things stand, the Gunners look like running away with the title but if there is one team that has the experience to come back strong from any position, it is Manchester City. With two defeats in their last five games in the league, the team has lacked consistency and this is what needs to change in the second half of the campaign. Leeds United are 15th in the points table and close to the drop zone. Any further slipups will mount further pressure on them. Leeds United versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial Shine To Provide Relief Amongst Striker Problems.

Tyler Adams is suspended for the tie for Leeds United while Illan Meslier is a major doubt with glandular fever. Rodrigo will lead the forward line for the hosts with Brenden Aaronson behind him as the playmaker. Marc Roca will sit back and defend the backline consisting of Robin Koch and Liam Cooper. Wilfired Gnonto on the right is the main attacking outlet for the side and could pose a challenge for the Manchester City defence.

Manchester City have Julian Alvarez unavailable for selection following his World Cup-winning campaign with Argentina. Ruben Dias is injured hence John Stone s and Aymeric Laporte will form the central defensive partnership. Rodri is the player that makes the side tick from midfield while Kevin de Bruyne is the chief enforcer. Erling Haaland has been nothing short of a goal scoring machine this season and it will not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net again.

When is Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Leeds United vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Elland Road in Leeds. The game will be held on December 29, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Kids Wish ‘Feliz Navidad’ Celebrating Christmas 2022, View Cute Messi Family Photo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Manchester City match. Manchester City should win this game comfortably with the kind of attack they possess.

