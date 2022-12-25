“Feliz Navidad”, meaning “Merry Christmas” from Lionel Messi’s family! Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of the FIFA World Cup 2022-winning Argentine, shared a cute family photo on Instagram to wish her fans and followers. Messi’s family looks adorable in this picture. The star couple’s three sons, Thiago (10), Mateo (7) and Ciro (4), look incredibly adorable, posing in front of a well-decorated huge Christmas tree. Feliz Navidad Meaning: From Lyrics to Pronunciation of The Spanish Word; Here's All You Need to Learn About the Heartfelt Christmas Song.

View Photo of Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo With Their Sons!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

