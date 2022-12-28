Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign after World Cup break with a win as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the latest round of fixtures in the Premier league. A Cristiano Ronaldo less Manchester United pressed for goal early on and a Marcus Rashford strike in the 19th minute gave them the early lead. Rashford was involved again a few minutes later as he assisted Anthony Martial who doubled the lead. Nottingham Forest couldn't recover from the early double blow as Casemiro extended the lead late in the second half sealing three points for Manchester United. Along with Premier League, VAR-controversies returned as well, ruling out an away goal of Nottingham Forest. Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Make Bid for Shakhtar Donetsk Winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2023, Result Details:

Signing out of Old Trafford in 2022 with a W! ✔️#MUFC || #MUNNFO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)