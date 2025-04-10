Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UECL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

English Premier League giants Chelsea will face Legia Warszawa in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League quarter-final. The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League points table and trying to consolidate their place in the top four and secure a berth in next season’s Champions League. Manager Enzo Maresca will however, feels the Conference League is an important opportunity for the team to secure a trophy. Opponents Legia Warszawa are fifth in the Polish championship, and with just two wins in their last five matches played, they lack momentum. Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25: Reece James and Enzo Fernandez Score as The Blues Secure Win Over Danish Club.

Legia Warszawa versus Chelsea will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:15 PM IST. Marc Gual and Bartosz Kapustka will return to the Legia Warszawa lineup after being rested in the last game. Steve Kapuadi returns after suspension, but Artur Jędrzejczyk misses out through suspension. Kacper Tobiasz in goal should expect a busy day at work, with the team likely focusing on defending here. Ryoya Morishita is the focal point in attack for the home side.

Nicolas Jackson will lead the attack for Chelsea with Cole Palmer slotting in behind him as the playmaker. Reece James is set to feature in midfield and will partner Moises Caicedo in the central areas. Enzo Fernandez is likely to start out wide but is set to play the floaters role in the attacking third.

When is Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Legia Warszawa will face EPL giants Chelsea in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Quarterfinal on Thursday, April 10. The Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea match is set to be played at Estadi de l'Exèrcit Polonès in Poland. The crucial encounter will begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Marc Guiu Misses an Open Goal During Chelsea vs Servette UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 Playoff, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa Quarterfinal live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 5 TV channel. For Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Legia Warszawa vs Chelsea live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio TV will also provide online viewing options for Europa Conference League matches. Expect a routine Chelsea win here with the team boasting far better players than their opponents.

