Aiming for a European glory this season, Chelsea FC recorded a 2-1 win in the Round of 16 fixture against FC Copenhagen. Reece James and Enzo Fernandez scored in the second half handing the Blues a comfortable two goal lead in the match. Gabriel Pereira’s strike in the 79th minute gave the home side some hopes to rescue a draw. But Chelsea defended well and bagged an important away win in the UEFA Europa Conference League competition. Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Joshua Zirkzee, Mikel Oyarzabal Score as Red Devils Share Spoils With Spanish Side.

Copenhagen vs Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25

