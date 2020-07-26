EPL Live Streaming Online in India: It is a blockbuster final day in the English Premier League as three teams battle it out for two Champions League spots in the points table. Leicester City hosts Manchester United with the latter needing just a point to make it to Europe. The Foxes lead the Red Devils by a significant margin for majority of the season but post the resumption of the league, it has been downhill for Brendan Rogers’ men. Manchester United have done everything well but blow their top 4 chances consistently. They start the day third in the standings but know it will count of nothing if Leicester City beat them at the King Power stadium. Leicester City Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel Defends David de Gea Ahead of Manchester United Clash in Premier League.

Leicester City are struggling in the defensive department with Ben Chilwell injured and Caglar Soyuncu suspended. The presence of experienced players like Wes Morgan and Johnny Evans is a positive though as they come up against an attacking side in Manchester United. Jamie Vardy leads the forward line for the Foxes and being one of the best strikers in the league for the past five years or so, he will keep the Red Devils’ defence on their toes.

Luke Shaw is not fully fit and will miss Manchester United’s game against Leicester City which is a huge blow for the visitors. His absence significantly impacts Marcus Rashford’s game with the England winger not able to use width judiciously. Anthony Martial is in the form of his life and fans will want him to be on the scoresheet in this important game. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have looked tired in their last few games and need to bring their A game to the fore if the Red Devils are to make it to the UCL.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League clash will be played at King Power Stadium on July 26, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 08:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Premier League in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the live action of Leicester City vs Manchester United on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Premier League 2019-20 can be viewed online on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network. So fans can log onto the Disney+ Hotstar App or Website to get the live streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester United. The longer Manchester United do not score in this contest, the tougher it will get for them as Leicester City are more than capable of getting the goals at home. Expect a heartbreak for the Manchester United fans this evening.

