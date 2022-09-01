Manchester United are set to lock horns with Leicester City in the Premier League 2022-23 at the King Power Stadium. The match is scheduled to be played on September 2 (Friday). United will head into this fixture riding a narrow 1-0 victory over Southampton last weekend. For the Foxes, they are still in hunt of their first win in the top flight this season as they currently sit bottom of the team standings. The mood of the Red Devils have changed for the better in recent times after a big win over fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford before edging Southampton. Erik ten Hag's side is currently on song after a shaky start to their PL campaign. For live telecast and online live streaming details of the match, scroll down below. Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Officially Announce Signing of Brazilian Forward From Ajax

The Red Devils will look to continue their winning run in the Leicester game also. After the arrival of Casemiro and Antony late in the transfer window, the United squad have been boosted with experience and energy. After missing out on the UEFA Champions League spot this season, the Manchester-based outfit would aim for a top-four finish this time around. Their top forward Cristiano Ronaldo will also stay at the club, the management has confirmed and with him, the Red Devils would go all guns blazing for every possible trophy.

Ten Hag would go with the same approach that was executed against the Reds at home- high-pressing and attack. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo would start for United against the Foxes. It is expected that the Brazilian duo Casemiro and Fred would start from the start. For Leicester City, Brendan Rogers would ask for reignitation of a winning mentality from his team. After losing three consecutive Premier League contests, the team could go for some changes at home. James Maddison will be the key player for the Foxes as they look to extend their five-game unbeaten run against United.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 match will be played at the King Power Stadium. The game will be held on September 2, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar app.

