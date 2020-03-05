Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s Sons Play Together for Barcelona Under-8s, Remind Fans of Their Fathers’ Game (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez With Theirs Sons (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are two of the greatest football players of their generation and have terrorized defences for more than a decade. The two footballing superstars currently play for FC Barcelona and have formed one of the most deadly duos in the game. Messi and Suarez have been playing together since 2014 scoring innumerable number of goals and have won countless trophies together. And it looks like the duo’s sons are well on the way to continue their legacies as they were seen playing together for Barcelona Under-8 team. Lionel Messi's Eldest Son Thiago Scores Brilliant Goal For Barcelona, Video Goes Viral.

A video of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s son playing together for a Barcelona's La Masia team has gone viral. In the video, shades of their dad’s can be seen in both the youngsters. During a match earlier in the month, Thiago scored twice in his team’s 9-2 win and both those goals were from his right foot – unlike his father. Seven-year-old Thiago might be right-footed but his attributes are very similar to that of Leo, the kid dribbled past a couple of players before netting his first of the game. His second on the day was a poacher’s finished as he stuck the ball past a diving goal-keeper.

Watch Thiago Messi's Goals

El control, la conducción y el gol. Thiago Messi con el 10 a la espalda. pic.twitter.com/MErvJwIwDu — Iniestazo (@Don_Iniestazo) March 4, 2020

Speaking of Luis Suarez’s son Benjamin, the six-year-old just like his father brushed aside an onrushing defender by his shoulder before unleashing a left-foot shot to score his first goal of the game. After scoring, young Suarez showed similar enthusiasm in his celebration as he produced a brilliant ‘Klinsmann dive’.

Benjamin Suarez's Goal

Hoy marcaron en la sub-8 , Thiago Messi y Benja Suárez 😍😍🤤💪 pic.twitter.com/YMhL17rdGx — Ｍａｌｉｋａ 🌺 (@_maaliika_) March 3, 2020

One of the twitter users has already placed Thiago above Lionel Messi after this performance.

Thiago Messi > Lionel Messi https://t.co/c5D1daqPV7 — 𝖏𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 (@jstnfc) March 5, 2020

Like Father Like Son

Like father like son. Thiago Messi is a scoring machine 👀 pic.twitter.com/lhDuED6kCE — Religion of Sports (@religionofsport) March 3, 2020

Lionel Messi has often said that Thiago has a lot of interest in football and the same goes with Benjamin. If the two kids continue in the same way, they could surely reach the heights their fathers have achieved in the game and might even surpass them.