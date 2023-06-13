It was not long ago that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Winning Argentine Captain, Lionel Messi had secured his deal and move to MLS club, Inter Miami. Now, the Argentine footballing icon has confirmed that he might have played his last FIFA World Cup Match. In December 2022, the Albiceleste player had led his team to a World Cup win in his fifth appearance in the competition. The World Cup Win was Argentina’s third World Cup win and their first glory since 1986. Lionel Messi, Argentina’s World Cup Winning Footballer, Detained at Beijing Airport Over Passport Issues (Watch Video).

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Argentine footballer had mentioned that this would be his last FIFA World Cup, but fans, coach Lionel Scaloni, and, teammates had hoped that the player would change his mind.

As per a news report by Efe News Agency, Messi had confirmed that he had already played his last FIFA World Cup. He told, “I think not. [Qatar] was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go, but as it is right now, no, I won't go to the next World Cup."

The Argentina striker had played a crucial role in Argentina’s World Cup Win wherein he netted seven goals and became the only ever footballer to score goals in all rounds of World Cup edition since the round of 16 was introduced in 1986. Out of the seven goals, the two goals came in the final match which France nearly came closing to winning until the match came down to penalties to decide the outcome of the game.

Messi’s phenomenal efforts were soon noticed and he was awarded with the Golden Ball, making him the first player to win the title two times in World Cup history after having won the same in 2014 when Argentina ended up finalists.

