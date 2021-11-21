Lionel Messi was expectedly a happy man after having scored for the first time for PSG in Ligue 1 2021-22 against FC Nantes on Saturday, November 20. Messi's sensational strike helped PSG extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 points table as they emerged comfortable winners, beating Nantes 3-1 at the Parc des Princes. A clean pass from fellow forward Kylian Mbappe and he scored from a long-range to evoke joyous celebrations in the home crowd, who had eagerly waited for the Argentine to open his Ligue 1 goalscoring account since he made a move from Barcelona this summer. Messi already has three goals to his name for PSG in the Champions League. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch PSG and Argentine Star Score His Maiden Ligue 1 2021–22 Goal With Sensational Strike Against FC Nantes

“I am pleased to score my first goal. I was really eager to get it. I had several chances earlier in the match and in previous matches. I'm happy. We had a lot of chances, but their goalkeeper made some good saves. But we weren't afraid and we ended up winning," Messi said, as quoted by Amazon Prime, adding, "I am happy to score this first goal, at the Parc des Princes, in front of the fans. Even though I had already scored in the Champions League, I expected to score in the league."

Despite the win, which extended PSG's lead at the top of the points table, head coach Mauricio Pochettino was of the opinion that his side could have scored more goals in the match. It must be noted that goalkeeper Keylor Navas was sent off as early as in the 65th minute.

He said, "Yes, it was very important. We should have scored a lot more goals. But these kinds of matches are always open and when it is like that everything can happen. The team showed their character once again [after Navas was sent off] and that was great. Time is important to bond between players and start to feel comfortable on the pitch."

PSG's next assignment is in the Champions League against Manchester City. The Parisians had beaten Pep Guardiola's side 2-0 at home in the Champions League earlier this season.

