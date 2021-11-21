Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG in Ligue 1 as they defeated Nantes 3-1 at home on Saturday, November 20. This was his first goal in domestic football away from Spain. He and Kylian Mbappe starred as PSG maintained their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 2021-22 points table.

Take a Look at His Goal Below:

Relieved 😌⚡ Lionel Messi with his first League 1 goal 🤘🏻🔥#LionelMessi pic.twitter.com/itBnB2fEHe — 𝙎𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙧𝙪 (@SreeruSreerag) November 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)